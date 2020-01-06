

INGE T. DONAHUE



Inge Thormahlen Donahue, 86, of Dale City, Virginia, passed away in Gaithersburg, MD on December 13, 2019

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Woodbridge, VA on January 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Internment at Quantico National Cemetery will follow the mass. There will be a reception at Holy Family Catholic Church following the internment. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. Inge was born in Elmshorn, Germany on March 16, 1933 and was an only child. In 1959, she married James B. Donahue, a U. S. Army soldier and shortly after, they transferred to Seaside, CA. They eventually settled in Dale City, Virginia following James' retirement. Inge had a long and illustrious career with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service at Ft. Belvoir, VA. Beginning as a sales clerk and ultimately promoted to Training Coordinator, she gave 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, Maryland as often as possible due to her love of the water. She participated in water aerobics for many years and accumulated a large group of friends. She returned to Germany to visit family and friends on a regular basis and was also an avid cruiser. She was a voracious reader; reading the entire Washington Post each day and reading several suspense novels each week. For many years, she volunteered at the Prince William Public Library and was a regular member of ther book club. She was also active in her church, teaching English as a second language and cooking meals for local homeless shelters. Inge had a passion for cooking. She frequently opened her big heart and small kitchen to her many friends, hosting elaborate meals with striking conversations. In addition to great food, those who had the privilege to join Inge at her dining table would always be graced with her love, wisdom and attention. While not to everyone's liking, she may be most remembered for her signature dish, pickled herring salad.

Inge is predeceased by her husband, James B. Donahue and her youngest son, James Donahue. She is survived by two children; Christina Donahue-Taylor (spouse Alan Taylor) and John Donahue (spouse Kiersten) as well as grandchildren Brigid Donahue and Brendan Donahue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Dale City, Virginia.