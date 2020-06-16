IRENE GREEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

IRENE O. GREEN  November 24, 1919 ~ June 9, 2020  
Irene O. Green peacefully passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 100. The cause of death can be attributed to the aging process. She was born November 24, 1919 in Freeman, VA to Robert Vaughn and Sylvia Drumgold. Irene came to Washington, DC during World War II, working for the War Department. After marriage, she was a housewife and mother to her five children. Later, she worked as a housekeeper in Washington, DC, Nurse's Aide in California and finally as a Teacher's Assistant in Prince Georges County, MD. During most of this time she also provided care for her disabled son. Irene was predeceased by her father and mother; husband, Paul R. Green; daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia Wheeler (Henry); sons, Lester O. Green and Paul R. Green, Jr.; brother, Waverly Vaughn and sister, Dorothy Lee. Irene is survived by son, Lawrence Green (Renee); daughter, Charlene Dunston (Vincent); grandchildren, Cathy, Shirley, Henry, Shaun, Sharonn, Steven, Charvass, Dock, Lester and Juan. Irene also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019 with private interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved