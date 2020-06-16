IRENE GREEN



IRENE O. GREEN November 24, 1919 ~ June 9, 2020

Irene O. Green peacefully passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 100. The cause of death can be attributed to the aging process. She was born November 24, 1919 in Freeman, VA to Robert Vaughn and Sylvia Drumgold. Irene came to Washington, DC during World War II, working for the War Department. After marriage, she was a housewife and mother to her five children. Later, she worked as a housekeeper in Washington, DC, Nurse's Aide in California and finally as a Teacher's Assistant in Prince Georges County, MD. During most of this time she also provided care for her disabled son. Irene was predeceased by her father and mother; husband, Paul R. Green; daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia Wheeler (Henry); sons, Lester O. Green and Paul R. Green, Jr.; brother, Waverly Vaughn and sister, Dorothy Lee. Irene is survived by son, Lawrence Green (Renee); daughter, Charlene Dunston (Vincent); grandchildren, Cathy, Shirley, Henry, Shaun, Sharonn, Steven, Charvass, Dock, Lester and Juan. Irene also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019 with private interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



