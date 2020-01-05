

James Agenbroad



Born Dayton, Ohio on December 9, 1934. Graduate of Miami University of Ohio (B.A.) and Rutgers University (MLS). A 40 year resident of Garrett Park. He passed away peacefully at Carriage Hill Nursing Home on January 2, 2020 at age 85. Service will be private at a later date. He is survived by his wife Jean, their two children Jim (in College Park) and Emily Yenca (in Boyds with husband Bill Yenca), and his grandchildren, Michael and Mary Yenca. He is also survived by his sisters Nell McIntosh (in San Jose) and Hattie Kate Howell (in Toledo), but was predeceased by the late Fowler Agenbroad (in Mount Healthy). He was employed as a systems analyst by the Library of Congress for 33 years, retiring in 2002. While there, he was awarded a Fulbright grant to investigate early attempts to computerize non-Roman scripts. He stated that he lived a life with ups and downs and saw himself as a bit of a round peg - more a loner than a leader. He hoped, however, he made some slight contribution to a better world.