

James Emory Goldsmith, Jr. (Age 85)

Passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Devoted husband of Georgia G. Goldsmith of Upper Marlboro, MD; and devoted father of Dwayne T. Goldsmith of South Carolina. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9 at Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home, 4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Private Interment Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store