JAMES WORSLEY
James K. Worsley  
James K. Worsley, 64, of Clinton, MD passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Zella Worsley. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; five children, Danita Patrick (James), Christina Seipel (Shawn), Dr. Tiffany Crawford (Gene), James Alan (Kristen), and Pastor Dayne Carraway (Anastasia); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister, Kothia, and a host of other relatives. Visitation is October 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Funeral Services are private. Interment at Fort. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
