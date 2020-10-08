JAMES WORSLEY



James K. Worsley

James K. Worsley, 64, of Clinton, MD passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Zella Worsley. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; five children, Danita Patrick (James), Christina Seipel (Shawn), Dr. Tiffany Crawford (Gene), James Alan (Kristen), and Pastor Dayne Carraway (Anastasia); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister, Kothia, and a host of other relatives. Visitation is October 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Funeral Services are private. Interment at Fort. Lincoln Cemetery.



