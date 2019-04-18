

JANE M. PATTERSON



Of Springfield, VA passed peacefully on April 15, 2019. She is the beloved wife of more than 71 years to Harold "Pat" Patterson, Jr.; loving mother of Harold Patterson III, Ellen Patterson Embrey (Gary), Janice Patterson, and the late Pamela Ann Atchison (John); grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. A service will be held the same day at Olivet Episcopal Church, 6107 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 at 5 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's name to the . Please view and sign the family guestbook online at