Jay Gary Prensky
Beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and physician passed away on December 23, 2019. He was 66 years old. Jay was known for his enthusiasm and excellence in everything he did. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, completed his medical residency at University of Wisconsin
-Madison and his medical fellowship at Duke University. Jay spent the bulk of his career as a partner at Pennsylvania Retina Specialists in Camp Hill, PA. He was well known by his patients, neighbors and business partners as a compassionate and dedicated friend, physician and human being. He was an avid cyclist, pedaling thousands of miles each year even after suffering significant injuries.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Harpt) of Camp Hill, PA, his son, Colin and daughter Mia, both of Pittsburgh, PA, parents, Bernard (Buddy) and Rhona of Chevy Chase, MD, brother, David of Arlington, VA, and sister, Gail of Washington, DC.
Services will be held Sunday, December 29 at 10 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Synagogue in Chevy Chase, MD. Contributions can be made in memory of Jay may be given to the Jay Prensky, MD Memorial Fund: (https://judischekulturbund.wedid.it/campaigns/7147
)