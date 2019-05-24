

Jean Frances McKeel (Age 87)



Of Reedville, VA, passed away on May 18, 2019.

Jean was born on October 13, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Warren and Martha "Myrtle" Tippett Webster.

Jean was a GS15 in the Federal Government, she was one of the first women to obtain such a high-ranking position without having a four-year degree. She was an animal lover, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins. She had a natural talent for style and decorating and was a terrific cook. She enjoyed the holidays, Christmas and decorating the house and several trees was her favorite. She loved the beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Joseph Watson McKeel.

Jean is survived by one son, Jon McKeel and his wife Donna; three daughters, Joi Brown and her husband Dave, Jerri McKeel and Jina Lundmark and her husband David; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A life celebration for Jean will be on June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the home of Jon and Donna McKeel in Avenue, MD 20609.

Memorial Contributions are requested to , 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

