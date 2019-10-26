The Washington Post

JERRY DANIELS

JERRY H. DANIELS  

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, WWII Navy Veteran Jerry H. Daniels of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husand of Elaine Daniels; devoted father of Jill Myers and Lisa Daniels; loving brother of Ray Daniels (Varda) and cherished grandfather of Jacob and Joshua. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD; with a 1:30 p.m. interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday and Monday in the community room at the Leisure World Creekside Building B with a Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Jill Myers in Rockville with a Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to JSSA Hospice or JSSA Premier Home Care. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2019
