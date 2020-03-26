The Washington Post

JOAN GREENBERG

It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Arlene Greenberg announces her passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her children Susan (John) Merryman, Cathy (Rob) Demuth, Stacey (Eric) Chipurnoi; as well as her sister Elaine Schwartzbach; and grandchildren Kevin, Scott and Bradley Merryman, Collin and Tyler Demuth, Ben and Maya Chipurnoi. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Marty; and her loving parents, Leah and Morris Horowitz. Joan will be remembered as a kind hearted and strong person with a passion for her family and helping others. A private graveside funeral will be held at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Va. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. Under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 26, 2020
