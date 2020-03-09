

JOANNE SHEEHY HOOVER



Joanne Sheehy Hoover passed away on February 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at her home in Corrales, New Mexico. Joanne is survived by her husband, Captain Cameron Hoover USN (Ret); daughters Erin Hoover of New York City and Jennifer Hoover of Manhattan Beach, California; grandsons, Gavin Hoover and Connor Tobin and their father, Mark Tobin, also of Manhattan Beach.

A memorial service will be held for Joanne at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

