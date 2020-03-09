The Washington Post

JOANNE HOOVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE HOOVER.
Notice
Send Flowers


JOANNE SHEEHY HOOVER

Joanne Sheehy Hoover passed away on February 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at her home in Corrales, New Mexico. Joanne is survived by her husband, Captain Cameron Hoover USN (Ret); daughters Erin Hoover of New York City and Jennifer Hoover of Manhattan Beach, California; grandsons, Gavin Hoover and Connor Tobin and their father, Mark Tobin, also of Manhattan Beach.
A memorial service will be held for Joanne at a date to be determined.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:
 
Levine Music - (levinemusic.org)
Santa Fe Opera - (santafeopera.org)
- ()
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.