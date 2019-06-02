Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN CORCORAN. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Truro Church Fairfax , VA View Map Interment Following Services Flint Hill Cemetery Oakton , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

CORCORAN John Franklin Corcoran (August 20, 1940 - May 23, 2019) John had a huge heart that grew bigger when he met his wife of 53 years, Penny Moore Corcoran, and after the birth of each of their five children, Kelly Grimsley, Kathy Clark, Erin Hazlett, Megan Harrell and Tommy Corcoran; and the birth of each of his eight grandchildren whom he affectionately referred to as "Pap-Paw's People": Drew, Kelly, Grady, Catherine, Finnigan, Emma, Annie and Charlie. John welcomed each of his sons- and daughter-in-law: Bill Grimsley, Dan Clark, David Hazlett, Ben Harrell and Amy Corcoran, with the same joy as he did his own children. He was a loyal and loving family man. John was a generous, heartfelt and faithful person who was beloved by his many friends. He called everyone by name and was comfortable in both quiet and gregarious situations with those he loved. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with friends and family on the golf course, fishing, and playing pool and cards. He was also a loyal philanthropist and in retirement enjoyed walking his rescue dogs along Pawleys Island beach, where he and Penny retired. John began working at Southern Railway in 1962 as a management trainee, ascending through the company in several management positions and then retiring as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs of Norfolk Southern in 2005. He graduated from University of Tennessee in 1963 with a degree in Transportation and as a member of Sigma Chi. John was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. He lived in Columbus, Atlanta, and Rome, GA; moved to Vienna, VA; and retired in Pawleys Island, SC. John died peacefully with a small group of his immediate family by his side. He is survived by his brother, Virgil Corcoran; sister-in-law, Paulette Corcoran; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Grimsley; brother, Jim Corcoran; sister-in-law, Sue Corcoran; and parents, John Ed and Esther Corcoran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation in remembrance of John's daughter, Kelly Grimsley. Information on how to donate can be found at

CORCORAN John Franklin Corcoran (August 20, 1940 - May 23, 2019) John had a huge heart that grew bigger when he met his wife of 53 years, Penny Moore Corcoran, and after the birth of each of their five children, Kelly Grimsley, Kathy Clark, Erin Hazlett, Megan Harrell and Tommy Corcoran; and the birth of each of his eight grandchildren whom he affectionately referred to as "Pap-Paw's People": Drew, Kelly, Grady, Catherine, Finnigan, Emma, Annie and Charlie. John welcomed each of his sons- and daughter-in-law: Bill Grimsley, Dan Clark, David Hazlett, Ben Harrell and Amy Corcoran, with the same joy as he did his own children. He was a loyal and loving family man. John was a generous, heartfelt and faithful person who was beloved by his many friends. He called everyone by name and was comfortable in both quiet and gregarious situations with those he loved. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with friends and family on the golf course, fishing, and playing pool and cards. He was also a loyal philanthropist and in retirement enjoyed walking his rescue dogs along Pawleys Island beach, where he and Penny retired. John began working at Southern Railway in 1962 as a management trainee, ascending through the company in several management positions and then retiring as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs of Norfolk Southern in 2005. He graduated from University of Tennessee in 1963 with a degree in Transportation and as a member of Sigma Chi. John was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. He lived in Columbus, Atlanta, and Rome, GA; moved to Vienna, VA; and retired in Pawleys Island, SC. John died peacefully with a small group of his immediate family by his side. He is survived by his brother, Virgil Corcoran; sister-in-law, Paulette Corcoran; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Grimsley; brother, Jim Corcoran; sister-in-law, Sue Corcoran; and parents, John Ed and Esther Corcoran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation in remembrance of John's daughter, Kelly Grimsley. Information on how to donate can be found at https://glioblastomafoundation.org Services will be held at Truro Church in Fairfax, VA on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Graveside interment will be held immediately following the service at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton, VA.Services will be held at Truro Church in Fairfax, VA on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Graveside interment will be held immediately following the service at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton, VA. Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close