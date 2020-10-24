1/1
JOHN GALLAGHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN PATRICK GALLAGHER   (Age 86)  
JOHN PATRICK GALLAGHER, 86, of Gaithersburg, MD, died peacefully on October 14, 2020. John was born on June 25, 1934 in Waltham, Massachusetts, to William and Charlotte (Joyce) Gallagher, originally of Mayo and Galway, Ireland. John was predeceased by his parents, his dear daughter Johanna Gallagher, and seven siblings Maeve Sargent; William, James, Brendan, Francis, and Thomas Gallagher; and Margaret Cook. John is survived by his son Matthew and Matt's mom Peggy Larocca; and his wife Patricia Gallagher and her three children, Julie Ward and her family, Deborah Kaplan, and Jeffrey Kaplan (Matt). John graduated from Boston College High School and joined the Marine Corps at age 17. Following discharge from the service, he studied Journalism at American University and began a career in television news. He was an ABC evening news producer in the 1960's and eventually worked as a producer at CBS News until his retirement in 1985. John was a man of deep faith and a warm, caring, and loyal friend. He was very active in the alcohol recovery community, of which he was a member for 46 years, offering a hand of friendship and support to many. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Rockville MD. The service will be live-streamed, and the link can be found on the Collins Funeral Home website. The burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with limited attendance, will immediately follow the service.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved