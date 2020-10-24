JOHN GALLAGHER

JOHN PATRICK GALLAGHER, 86, of Gaithersburg, MD, died peacefully on October 14, 2020. John was born on June 25, 1934 in Waltham, Massachusetts, to William and Charlotte (Joyce) Gallagher, originally of Mayo and Galway, Ireland. John was predeceased by his parents, his dear daughter Johanna Gallagher, and seven siblings Maeve Sargent; William, James, Brendan, Francis, and Thomas Gallagher; and Margaret Cook. John is survived by his son Matthew and Matt's mom Peggy Larocca; and his wife Patricia Gallagher and her three children, Julie Ward and her family, Deborah Kaplan, and Jeffrey Kaplan (Matt). John graduated from Boston College High School and joined the Marine Corps at age 17. Following discharge from the service, he studied Journalism at American University and began a career in television news. He was an ABC evening news producer in the 1960's and eventually worked as a producer at CBS News until his retirement in 1985. John was a man of deep faith and a warm, caring, and loyal friend. He was very active in the alcohol recovery community, of which he was a member for 46 years, offering a hand of friendship and support to many. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Rockville MD. The service will be live-streamed, and the link can be found on the Collins Funeral Home website. The burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with limited attendance, will immediately follow the service.