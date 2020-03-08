

JOHN T. MARSHALL "Jack" (Age 68)



Jack passed away the morning of Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a heroic, six-year battle against . He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sally; and his adored children, Patrick and Rose. A gem of a man, Jack touched the lives of many who will miss him, including his siblings Jan (Brian), Jay, and Jeff; mother-in-law Ann Holloway; and all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Col. John D. Marshall, Jr. and Dianne Marshall; cherished sister Jodi; and beloved father-in-law Jack Holloway.

A service will be held at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, MD.