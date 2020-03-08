JOHN T. MARSHALL "Jack" (Age 68)
Jack passed away the morning of Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a heroic, six-year battle against . He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sally; and his adored children, Patrick and Rose. A gem of a man, Jack touched the lives of many who will miss him, including his siblings Jan (Brian), Jay, and Jeff; mother-in-law Ann Holloway; and all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Col. John D. Marshall, Jr. and Dianne Marshall; cherished sister Jodi; and beloved father-in-law Jack Holloway.
A service will be held at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Jack's name. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com