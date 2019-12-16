Joseph J. DuBois
Of McLean, found peace December 12, 2019 at the age of 77 at home and in the presence of his family. He bravely faced the effects of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia, making the best of every experience. Born January 27, 1942, in Adams, MA, to Joe and Irene DuBois, Joe attended Boston College and earned a PhD in Mathematics from Lehigh University in 1968. He married Joan (Brodalski), also of Adams, in 1965; they settled in McLean in 1970 and have lived in the same home since. In 2009 he retired as Director of the Office of Statistical Analysis after 34 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Joe coached youth sports and served on PTAs. He was an excellent cook, had a passion for photography, and loved a good fireworks display. He traveled the globe and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with family. Survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Karen Kelly and husband, Patrick; son, James and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Brendan, Benjamin, Katherine, Alexandra; sister, Beverly Sherman. The family will receive visitors at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church on December 18,2019. Arrangements and condolences at Murphy Funeral Home at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.