Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH DUBOIS. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 1102 West Broad Street Falls Church , VA 22046 (703)-533-0341 Send Flowers Notice



Joseph J. DuBois

Of McLean, found peace December 12, 2019 at the age of 77 at home and in the presence of his family. He bravely faced the effects of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia, making the best of every experience. Born January 27, 1942, in Adams, MA, to Joe and Irene DuBois, Joe attended Boston College and earned a PhD in Mathematics from Lehigh University in 1968. He married Joan (Brodalski), also of Adams, in 1965; they settled in McLean in 1970 and have lived in the same home since. In 2009 he retired as Director of the Office of Statistical Analysis after 34 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Joe coached youth sports and served on PTAs. He was an excellent cook, had a passion for photography, and loved a good fireworks display. He traveled the globe and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with family. Survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Karen Kelly and husband, Patrick; son, James and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Brendan, Benjamin, Katherine, Alexandra; sister, Beverly Sherman. The family will receive visitors at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church on December 18,2019. Arrangements and condolences at Murphy Funeral Home at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com. Of McLean, found peace December 12, 2019 at the age of 77 at home and in the presence of his family. He bravely faced the effects of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia, making the best of every experience. Born January 27, 1942, in Adams, MA, to Joe and Irene DuBois, Joe attended Boston College and earned a PhD in Mathematics from Lehigh University in 1968. He married Joan (Brodalski), also of Adams, in 1965; they settled in McLean in 1970 and have lived in the same home since. In 2009 he retired as Director of the Office of Statistical Analysis after 34 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Joe coached youth sports and served on PTAs. He was an excellent cook, had a passion for photography, and loved a good fireworks display. He traveled the globe and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with family. Survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Karen Kelly and husband, Patrick; son, James and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Brendan, Benjamin, Katherine, Alexandra; sister, Beverly Sherman. The family will receive visitors at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church on December 18,2019. Arrangements and condolences at Murphy Funeral Home at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close