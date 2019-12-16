The Washington Post

JOSEPH DUBOIS (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH DUBOIS.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Joseph J. DuBois  

Of McLean, found peace December 12, 2019 at the age of 77 at home and in the presence of his family. He bravely faced the effects of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia, making the best of every experience. Born January 27, 1942, in Adams, MA, to Joe and Irene DuBois, Joe attended Boston College and earned a PhD in Mathematics from Lehigh University in 1968. He married Joan (Brodalski), also of Adams, in 1965; they settled in McLean in 1970 and have lived in the same home since. In 2009 he retired as Director of the Office of Statistical Analysis after 34 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Joe coached youth sports and served on PTAs. He was an excellent cook, had a passion for photography, and loved a good fireworks display. He traveled the globe and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with family. Survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Karen Kelly and husband, Patrick; son, James and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Brendan, Benjamin, Katherine, Alexandra; sister, Beverly Sherman. The family will receive visitors at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church on December 18,2019. Arrangements and condolences at Murphy Funeral Home at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon