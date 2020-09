Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Everette Mattingly, Jr. "Jay"

Passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He resided in Leesburg, VA. He is survived by his wife Sandra and sons Ted (Kiska) and Todd (Donna) and five grandchildren. Service to be held at a later date.



