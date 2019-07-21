

Dr. JUDITH LOUISE

GREEN-TONKINS, O.D.



In her home in Fort Washington, Maryland with family on June 26, 2019, by the grace of God, Judith was allowed to trade her pain and suffering for paradise. Judith is home. Born July 20, 1956 in Tennessee to the late Dr. Solomon Green, MD and the late Alfrieda Green. Raised in Chicago, Illinois. Predeceased by her brother, Solomon S. Green III. She is survived by her husband, Wayne A. Tonkins, Sr., Esq.; her son, Wayne A. Tonkins, Jr.; her daughter, Judith Dyani Tonkins, Esq.; her sister-in-law, Larcenia Tonkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Judith requested no funeral service and to please remember how she lived not how she died.