The Washington Post

JUDITH GREEN-TONKINS (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH GREEN-TONKINS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dr. JUDITH LOUISE  
GREEN-TONKINS, O.D.  

In her home in Fort Washington, Maryland with family on June 26, 2019, by the grace of God, Judith was allowed to trade her pain and suffering for paradise. Judith is home. Born July 20, 1956 in Tennessee to the late Dr. Solomon Green, MD and the late Alfrieda Green. Raised in Chicago, Illinois. Predeceased by her brother, Solomon S. Green III. She is survived by her husband, Wayne A. Tonkins, Sr., Esq.; her son, Wayne A. Tonkins, Jr.; her daughter, Judith Dyani Tonkins, Esq.; her sister-in-law, Larcenia Tonkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Judith requested no funeral service and to please remember how she lived not how she died.
Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.