

JULIE ANN FLOYD (Age 68)



Died in her sleep on July 1, 2019, at her home in Burke, VA. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, E. Scott Royce. Julie was born in Washington, DC on February 11, 1951. A graduate of Immaculata (AA 1971) and Dunbarton (BA 1973) colleges, she also received a MA from Marymount University (1994). Julie was employed for more than 40 years as a civilian employee at Department of Defense agencies, including Military Traffic Management Command, Army Concepts and Analysis Agency, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Total Army Transition Division, and the Defense Contract Management Agency. In the 1970s she served as President of the Arlington chapter of National Organization for Women and worked with the county Task Force on Domestic Violence. In the 1980s, Julie was active in Federally Employed Women. More recently she was a member or supporter of such groups as Association for Talent Development, Fairfax Democrats, and the Sierra Club. Julie retired from her job as an Army Human Resources Specialist in 2018 but remained busy in her community, working with the Fairfax libraries' One-on-One English Conversation program and co-chairing the Green Sanctuary Committee at Accotink Unitarian Universalist Church, 10125 Lakehaven Court, Burke, VA 22015, where a memorial service for her will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The Land Institute, The Carter Center, or the .