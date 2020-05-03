

JULIUS JOSEPH BELLASCHI

May 5, 1934-Apeil 22, 2020



Julius Joseph "Jules" Bellaschi departed this world and joined God on April 22, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Kathryn Diane Bellaschi, loving father of John Bellaschi and Mia Pudoka, and proud grandfather of Katie, Maggie, Emma, JJ, and Maura. Jules earned degrees from Stanford University (B.S. in Industrial Engineering), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.S. in Industrial Management), American University (Ph.D.), and Blackstone School of Law (J.D.) before having rewarding careers in both the private and public sectors. In his book A Journey With Grampy, Jules concluded with these fitting words: "My good friends, goodbye, God bless you, and carry on." Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the eternal life of Jules at a funeral Mass at Saint Luke Catholic Church in McLean on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in Flaherty Hall.