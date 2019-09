June Rose Covington



Passed away on September 2, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. June was born in Brooklyn, New York to William and Mary Campbell July 18, 1932.

She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a lovely, amazing woman who took joy in helping others and her family.

The funeral mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee highway Fairfax, Virginia 22030.