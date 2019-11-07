

KARL J. HEROLD



After a long and successful life, our hearts mourn of the passing of Karl J. Herold who died peacefully on October 12, 2019. Affectionally known to many simply as Mr. Karl, he was Chef and Proprietor of the Old Europe Restaurant. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and many business associates.

Born in 1935 in Uder, Germany he eventually immigrated from Heiligenstadt, Germany to Washington, D.C. absconding East Germany to create a new life in his adopted homeland in 1960.

In the Spring of 1972, Karl and his wife acquired the then landmark eatery in Georgetown, Old Europe, from the founders Ida and Albert Lichtenstein, who established the restaurant in the Spring of 1948. Karl dedicated his life to the continued success and legacy of the business and the needs of his own growing family.

Among other business ventures and opportunities, in 1990 he purchased the Rheingarten Restaurant in Stafford, Virginia and that also became a successful establishment.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Isabel and their four children Alex, Oliver, Sarah and Elisabeth. A small, private memorial will be held where he will be laid to rest in DC's historic German Immigrant Cemetery, Prospect Hill.