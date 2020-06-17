Katherine Dye Winkler, of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 100. Katherine was born March 25, 1920 in Detroit MI to Fred and Esther Dye. She was the beloved wife of the late James V. Winkler; mother of Linda Kavalaiauskas, Richard Winkler, Marcia Wolfe, and the late Robert Winkler, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Private graveside service and interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, June 17. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 Rockville, MD 20850.