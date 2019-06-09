KATHLEEN M. SHEEHAN
Kathleen M. Sheehan, 94, of Silver Spring, MD, died on February 6, 2019. Widow of William J. Sheehan, she was born in Fort Collins, CO and grew up in Columbus, OH. A cum laude graduate of Ohio State University
, President of the Newman Club and elected to Phi Beta Kappa, she worked in Washington, DC for the National Conference of Catholic Bishops' social action program, the U.S. Department of Labor Hearing Loss Task Force, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 1949, she married William J. Sheehan of Massena, NY, WW II veteran and U.S. Marine. Ms. Sheehan helped spur the creation of Martin Luther King Park and Swim Center in Montgomery County. She was a leader with the interfaith Colesville Council of Community Congregations (C4) which helped catalyze the creation of the Great Hope Housing Development providing affordable housing. She also volunteered for over 25 years with the C4 Clothes Closet. She was predeceased by her parents Leo Patrick McCann and Florence Margaret McGonagle and twin sister Eileen Margaret McCann (Gordon). Survivors include her sister, Betty Binder of Columbus, Ohio, and her six children, Kathleen Young of Arlington, Daniel of College Park, Eileen of Albany CA, Patrick of Ijamsville, Maureen Finnegan of Timonium, and Mark of Haymarket, and 12 grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on June 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Silver Spring,MD, and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org
) would be appreciated.