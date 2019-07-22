

KATIE JUNE KEITH



Katie June Keith entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2019 at age 80. She was born August 28, 1938 in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laouise Kinchen Lewis, and her grandparents. She is survived by her many friends, especially her Lady Terps basketball team. She was a top notch fast pitcher at Guy Mason in the top leagues of D.C. sports and played for an early pro fast pitch team out of Baltimore, called "Johnnie's Jets." She also did some coaching her spare time.

Her career was long and successful as a tag and title clerk at some of the area's top dealerships. Her expertise and work ethic were valued and rewarded by her employers.

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, there is a visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by a chapel service at 11 a.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781, followed by a Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.