LEE WILLIAMS
Lee Artis Williams (aGE 79)  u.s. aRMY (Ret.)  
Decorated 30 year retired Army Veteran, passed away on July 29, 2020, just short of his 80 birthday. Lee is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughter Shari, daughter-in-law Sandra, and grandchild Jasmin, and a host of other family members. Funeral services scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020. Viewing at 10 a.m. until services at12 p.m., at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Burial at Arlington Cemetery at a date to be named later.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
