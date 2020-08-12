LEE WILLIAMS



Lee Artis Williams (aGE 79) u.s. aRMY (Ret.)

Decorated 30 year retired Army Veteran, passed away on July 29, 2020, just short of his 80 birthday. Lee is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughter Shari, daughter-in-law Sandra, and grandchild Jasmin, and a host of other family members. Funeral services scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020. Viewing at 10 a.m. until services at12 p.m., at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Burial at Arlington Cemetery at a date to be named later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store