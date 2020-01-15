The Washington Post

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly Funeral Home
6161 Leesburg Pike (Rt. 7)
Falls Church, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
3305 Glen Carlyn Road
Falls Church, VA
Notice
LEO PATRICK MAIMONE (Age 79)  

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, died peacefully at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Esther Maimone; and his foster son, Michael Blevins. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Maimone; numerous cousins and many friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike (Rt. 7), Falls Church, VA 22044. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, Friday January 17 at 10:30 a.m.. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
