

LEONA CAROLYN FEATHERS (Age 83)



Of Herndon, VA, formerly of Bristol, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home in Herndon, VA. Beloved mother of Carol M. Feathers of Falls Church, VA and Katherine J. Day (Dennis) of Tampa, FL; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Leona was born August 25, 1936 in Tennessee to the late John David Feathers, Sr. and Mary Jane Whitaker Feathers. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Jr., and Lester; and one sister, Hazel. The funeral and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by viewing the Washington Post online guestbook. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.