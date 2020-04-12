

LILLIE MAE HALLUMS



On March 30, 2020 Lillie Mae Hallums, affectionally known as "Aunt Mae"gained her wings and took flight from her labor to reward. Aunt Mae was deeply loved and will be mostly remembered by all who knew her as one of the most interesting and kindest persons who has ever lived. Those left to cherish her memory are her only child, Jeffery Hallums (Lisa) a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nephew, as well as a host of very close and dear friends. She will be sorely missed by many. Visitation will be at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd. Hyattsville, MD on Monday April 13,2020 from 9:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Private burial immediately following viewing.