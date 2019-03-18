LIONEL M BERNSTEIN
Dr. Lionel M. Bernstein died peacefully at home on March 13, 2019, at the age of 95. A renowned diagnostician and gastroenterologist, he was also an amateur sculptor, a punster, and a lover of the arts. He was educated at the University of Illinois
, where he later taught. He had an extensive career in medical research and administration in Chicago and Washington, DC at the VA, the NIH, and HHS. He is survived by his wife Jodie and his children Alec (Judith Hall), Susan, and Molly (Philip Dolin). Services at a later date. Donations may be given in his name to the Friends of Mitchell Park, the Anti-Defamation League and the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA. Services entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.