LISA GRAVES (1963 - 2019)
Lisa Spille Graves  

Of Springfield, VA. Went to her Lord Jesus Monday, July 22, 2019. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
She is survived by husband Warren Graves; son, Charles Graves; daughter, Caroline Graves; grandchildren, Colin and Finley Modrzejewski; mother, Theresa Spille; and brothers, David Spille, Gary Spille, Jerry Spille, and Brian Spille. Preceded in death by father Joseph Spille.
Funeral Services are being held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032, Wake/Viewing: Tuesday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral: Wednesday, July 31 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
