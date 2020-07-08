Lorne W. CraneR
Lorne W. Craner passed away peacefully, July 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 16, 1959, to Robert and Audrey Craner. Robert was a F-100 fighter pilot and a POW in the "Hanoi Hilton" for five years. Lorne spent his early years living on airbases in the US and Europe. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and Reed College, and earned his MA from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Lorne dedicated his life to the pursuit of liberty and the fight for human rights around the world. He began his career advising Congressman Jim Kolbe and later Senator John McCain on foreign policy. In 1989 he was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, working for Secretary James Baker. He later moved to the National Security Council to work for Brent Scowcroft, as Director of Asian Affairs. He was the longest-serving President of the International Republican Institute, 1995-2001 and 2004-2014. In 2001 he was confirmed by the Senate as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. Upon retirement he was awarded the State Department's Distinguished Service Award by Secretary Powell. Lorne served as President and CEO of American Councils for International Education from 2017-2019. He served on several boards including the Millennium Challenge Corp. and was a member of the American Academy of Diplomacy and the Council on Foreign Relations. He was a champion for human rights and democracy but nothing was more important to him than his family. Lorne is survived by his wife, Anne; children, Isabelle, Alexander (Ricky) and Charles and sister, Charys. There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at the Basilica of St. Mary's, 309 S Royal Street, Alexandria, VA, Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Lorne Craner Memorial Fund online at https://www.iri.org/lorne-craner-memorial-fund
or by donating to:Lorne Craner Memorial Fundc/o International Republican Institute1225 I Street NW, 8th FloorWashington, DC 20005