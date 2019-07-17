

LORRAINE D. EYDE (Age 87)

July 10, 2019



What is the nature of work and who would be best for civil service positions. These were the questions psychologist Dr. Lorraine D. Eyde, 87, examined in her half century of service at the Office of Personnel Management. Dr. Eyde, the widow of noted Smithsonian botanist Richard H. Eyde, then, later, the partner of biologist Stanley "Stash" Robrish, is survived by a son and a grandchild. An avid traveler, she lived in India 1960-1961 with her husband Richard; then, upon his death in 1990, visited distant locations such as Siberia, Timbuktu, and the ruins at Angkor Wat. An early proponent of women in all the workforce, she will be missed for her tireless advocacy of ethics in the field of testing. A private ceremony will be held in Arlington County.