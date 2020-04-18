Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARC ATZ. View Sign Service Information RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services 933 Gist Avenue Silver Spring , MD 20910 (301)-565-4100 Send Flowers Notice

ATZ Marc David Atz Passed away in his sleep on April 3, 2020 at Arbor Place Memory Care in Rockville, MD. He was 68 and just five days shy of his 69th birthday. Marc leaves behind his loving wife, Babette (Bobbi) Atz; his mother, Susie Atz of Sioux City, IA; three siblings: Doug (Deedra) Atz of Kendallville, IN; Bart (Lisa) Atz of Woodland, CA; and Sarah (Tom) Morgan of Sioux City, IA; a daughter, Lindsay, of Brooklyn Park, MD; two stepsons, David (Tina) Degnan of Hartsville, PA and Michael (Elena McAnespie) Degnan of Richmond, CA; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Marc was born on April 8, 1951, in Kendallville, Indiana. After graduating in 1974 from Indiana University he moved to the Washington, DC area. He earned his Masters in Public Administration from American University in 1975. After completing two assignments under contract with the City of Rockville, MD, and Prince William Co. VA, Marc joined the private consulting world, first with a firm in northern Virginia, and then by creating his own consulting business with a colleague and friend. Together they helped federal and local government agencies improve their operations and efficiency. One of those agencies was the Montgomery County Office of Management and Budget (OMB) who then hired Marc. Thus began his public service career in Montgomery County, MD, with posts at OMB, the Department of Transportation, and later the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, where he served as Executive Director until his retirement in 2007. Marc loved the outdoors, including paddling his kayak on Lake Champlain and hiking in the Adirondack mountains. Marc was passionate about music, art, and the theater. He loved listening to classical, jazz, and of course rock music from the 60s and 70s. Marc was also a keen traveler, whether touring Ireland and Scotland, golfing with good friends, or cycling through California wine country, visiting family and friends along the way. Marc's Adirondack home away from home was Westport, NY, where he enjoyed few things more than sitting on the porch with friends and family, a cold Labatt Blue, and a view of the lake. Perhaps Marc's greatest passion was his love for the game of golf, which he learned to play at a young age with his grandfather's chopped-off golf clubs. Golf was a common thread through Marc's personal and professional lives. As director of the Revenue Authority, Marc oversaw all of Montgomery County's public golf courses. During his tenure, he increased the county's number of public golf courses from five to nine by incorporating the four golf courses previously operated by the Park and Planning Commission. Of course, Marc loved golfing with Bobbi, including two memorable rounds at the renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links. His enthusiasm for golf and years of hard work culminated in one of Marc's proudest moments: becoming a certified PGA Professional in 2004. PGA card in hand, Marc had the thrill of watching Tiger Woods win the Masters golf tournament in 2005. After bravely battling acute myeloid leukemia with chemotherapy and a successful bone marrow transplant in 2010, he developed a degenerative neurological condition which caused aphasia and apraxia, making his final years challenging. Through it all, Marc retained his winning charm and sense of humor, his warm smile for all he met, and bird whistles for his grandchildren. Marc will be missed dearly by many, near and far. A celebration of Marc's life will be planned at a future date, when it is once again safe for groups to gather. Marc would want nothing more than to know his family and friends were safe and taking care of each other. And, whenever possible, extending help to those most vulnerable, whether through the ACLU, a local homeless shelter, or food pantry.A celebration of Marc's life will be planned at a future date, when it is once again safe for groups to gather. Marc would want nothing more than to know his family and friends were safe and taking care of each other. And, whenever possible, extending help to those most vulnerable, whether through the ACLU, a local homeless shelter, or food pantry. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

