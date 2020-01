Margaret Ann Costello



Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away on January 10, 2020 at age 87.

She was born on September 18, 1932 in Washington, DC.

Margaret Ann was know as "Auntie Margaret" to five nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. After retiring from The Department of The Navy, she enjoyed many years of traveling. She loved spending time and playing cards with her close friends from Leisure World.

A service will be held at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .