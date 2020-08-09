1/1
MARGARET CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARET E. CUNNINGHAM  
With inexorable sadness, the family of "Peggy" Cunnngham announces her passing on July 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Peggy was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was born to Stanley Bodziak and Margaret Grimm Bodziak in Washington, DC. Peggy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for the Federal Government, forming life-long friendships. Peggy enjoyed dining out and shopping with friends and family. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Cunningham, brother, Bill (Shirley) Bodziak, children, Karen Furda, Kristy (Clint) Miers, and Kevin (Cheryl) Cunningham, grandchildren, Mary and Matt Furda; Hope, Brooke and Cole Miers; Justin and Lauren Cunningham, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Please sign the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved