On June 22, 2020, the beloved wife of the late William E. Branch. She is survived by two nephews, Wenzell and Daryl; two great-nieces, Afshana and Jade; one great-nephew, Daryl Jr.; two great-great-nieces, Madison Taylor and Taylor Arey; four great-great-nephews, Jahcire Wells, Siayre Nicholas, Josiah Coleman; Atlas Taylor and a goddaughter, Tawana Palmer and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Allen ChapelAME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020. Interment Maryland Vetgerans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.