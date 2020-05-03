

Margarita Tijerina (Age 83)



Transitioned quietly on the morning of April 23, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. She was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico in 1936, the youngest member of the prominent and numerous Tijerina Torres family in that city. Margarita moved to the Washington, DC area in 1956, where she lived most of her adult life. There she met and married Emilio Bernal Labrada, a native of Cuba, with whom she had three daughters. After their divorce she married Mario Rivero Hernandez, a native of Bolivia, now deceased. Her working career encompassed Prince George's County Schools, private industry and the U.S. Government, particularly the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services. She will be remembered as very lively, positive and friendly, with a passion for life, music, and dancing. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends. She is survived by the three daughters from her first marriage, Sophia Margaret Schmidt (married to Enrico Schmidt, now deceased), Hilda Angelica Labrada Gore (married to Charles Mitchell Gore), and Emilia Bernal Labrada (married to David John Allan). She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren, John Schmidt, Natalia Schmidt, Cristina Gore, Andrew Gore, Emilia Gore, Rebeca Gore, Julian Allan, and Stefan Allan, who also mourn her loss.

We appreciate the messages of condolence received from friends, extended family and business associates.