MARGUERITE BETTER

MARGUERITE VERONICA WHITE BETTER
Marguerite Veronica White Better entered her eternal rest on Saturday July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Franklin A. Better. She is survived by son Gregory F. Better, granddaughter, Kimberly Better Anderson (Steven), grandson, James F. Dickens (Daisy) and great-grandson, Tyrone G. Better. Marguerite, is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, beloved nephews, Robert J. White (Bobby), James McAdams (Butch), Robert Better (Bobby) and Russell Better. Cousins, Myrtle Thompson and Marcia Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Robert M. White, daughter, Shirley Ann Better Dickens, brother, Robert J. Better Senior and sister, Virginia Clarke Mc Adams. Viewing and services with the family will be held, Saturday August 15, 2020. Services will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Homes, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746. The family will receive family and friends at 10 a.m. for the viewing and funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Services may also be attended virtually at Marshall-March Funeral Home website, www.marchfh.com
.
A private Interment will be held at Quantico Veterans Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia on Monday August 17, 2020.