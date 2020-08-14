Passed away at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 85.Maria is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rosemary Gonzalez Kollosch of Columbia Maryland, son-in-law, Craig Major Kollosch; her grandsons, Eric William and Nathan Andrew; brothers, Anibal, Wilfredo, and Pastor; and loving nieces and nephews. Maria was born in Lares, Puerto Rico on October 16, 1934. She graduated from School of Nursing in Hospital de Distrito in Arecibo, Puerto Rico in 1956 where she made life-long friends and became an excellent and caring nurse for more than 30 years. She continued living a compassionate life by volunteering at both hospital and hospice. In addition to her love for family and friends, Maria loved dancing. "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life"Services private. Condolences for the family may be offered online and a tribute will be available at