On November 26, 2020, MARJORIE ANN TESTERMAN, beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Testerman; dear aunt of Sterling L. Testerman (Phyllis), Nancy J. Testerman, and Martin Stang (Sandy). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, VA on Monday, December 7 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be made at