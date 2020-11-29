1/
MARJORIE TESTERMAN
Marjorie Ann TESTERMAN  
On November 26, 2020, MARJORIE ANN TESTERMAN, beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Testerman; dear aunt of Sterling L. Testerman (Phyllis), Nancy J. Testerman, and Martin Stang (Sandy). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, VA on Monday, December 7 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
DEC
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
DEC
7
Interment
01:00 PM
Sterling Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
