Martin J. Manning
Martin Joseph Manning, age 68, passed away on February 28, 2019, at his home in Woodbridge, VA after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving daughters Anna Manning and Sarah Manning of Woodbridge. Devoted and cherished brother of Paul (Eileen) of Medford, MA, Margaret "Peggy" of Belmont, MA, Mark (Mary) of DelRio, TX and Stephen (Lori) of Belmont, MA. Dear Uncle Marty to several nephews and their children. Martin was born in Boston, MA, the first of five children, to the late Martin and Margaret Manning. Martin was a graduate of Boston College and received his Masters in Library Science from Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Martin was a research librarian and archivist for the federal government, working for several different agencies over his 44 year career. He worked for the State Department at the time of his death.A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Fund by the .