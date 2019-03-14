Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Manning. View Sign



Martin J. Manning

Martin Joseph Manning, age 68, passed away on February 28, 2019, at his home in Woodbridge, VA after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving daughters Anna Manning and Sarah Manning of Woodbridge. Devoted and cherished brother of Paul (Eileen) of Medford, MA, Margaret "Peggy" of Belmont, MA, Mark (Mary) of DelRio, TX and Stephen (Lori) of Belmont, MA. Dear Uncle Marty to several nephews and their children. Martin was born in Boston, MA, the first of five children, to the late Martin and Margaret Manning. Martin was a graduate of Boston College and received his Masters in Library Science from Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Martin was a research librarian and archivist for the federal government, working for several different agencies over his 44 year career. He worked for the State Department at the time of his death.A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Fund by the .

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.