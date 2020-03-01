MARY ELLEN RAFFERTY
FITZPATRICK DENNARD
Passed quietly on February 5, 2020 after a strong fight against ALS. Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 12 years; John Dennard, her children; Sawyer Hopkins and Colleen Freeman, her favorite grandson; Scott Freeman, and her mother; Mary Fitzpatrick. She was a Trinity University graduate and enjoyed living in Washington, D.C. for over 40 years before retiring to Florida. Mary Ellen donated her body to support ALS research. A memorial service took place on February 8 in Naples, FL. Please consider donating to the ALS Association in her memory.