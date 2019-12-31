

Mary Catherine (Donlan) Kohler



Of Derwood, Maryland passed away unexpectantly on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Mary "Kate" Catherine was raised in Bound Brook, NJ. She attended Bound Brook High School and graduated from Immaculata High School in 1980. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Seton Hill University, Greensburg, PA in 1984 and her Master's in Education degree from Dominican University. Mary Kate taught elementary school for Montgomery County, MD for the past 16 years, most recently at Flower Valley Elementary School

She is survived by her adoring husband, William L. Kohler, her daughter, Catherine (Katie) and her son, William (Liam).

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 West Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Rd., Derwood, MD 20855. Interment will be immediately following mass at St. Gabriel Cemetery, 107106 Alloway Dr., Potomac, MD 20854.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Julie Higgins Memorial Fund (in memory of Mary Catherine), Dennison University, Attn: Library, 100 College St., Granville, OH 43023 or Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355 ( www.ihmimmaculata.org ). Please say a prayer, raise a glass, make a memory in honor of Mary Kate.

