Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MAHONEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MALONEY MARY G. MAHONEY Washington, DC Educator Mary Giovannetti Maloney, a Washington educator who retired in 1985 as principal of Anne Beers School for elementary children died May 9, 2020, at her home in Oak Hill, Virginia. Mrs. Maloney joined the District of Columbia school system in 1944 as a teacher at Pierce Elementary School and later at Davis Elementary School. As a young classroom teacher in the 1940s and 1950s, Mrs. Maloney expanded the horizons of her students by actively engaging them in the world around them. Her innovative hands-on learning experiences gained her notoriety from the local NBC-TV station when her sixth-grade class built and furnished a model replica of the White House as part of a history lesson. In 1957, she became a supervisor of elementary education for the DC Public School System where she instilled in teachers the importance of igniting the imaginations of children with the goal of making District students life-time learners and contributors. In 1965, Mrs. Maloney became the principal of Anne Beers School where she brought the highest level of dedication and commitment to putting education at the center for students, parents, and the entire Anne Beers community. For two decades Mrs. Maloney brought a strong stable force to the Anne Beers community -- challenging students to make their world a better place. In the 1970s, when President Jimmy Carter asked students across the country to become good stewards of our Nation's natural resources, Mrs. Maloney with students, teachers and parents led a beautification effort to enhance the grounds of Anne Beers School. Her efforts continued in the 1980s where Mrs. Maloney was instrumental in building support throughout the DC community for a science center which composed an entire wing of Anne Beers School. The Center served as a demonstration project in the D.C. Public School System where the goal was to enhance students' curiosity in their world and develop their scientific interest and abilities. In 1986 shortly after Mrs. Maloney's retirement the Center was applauded by the U.S. Department of Education for its objective in enhancing scientific thinking and discovery. Mrs. Maloney was a proud native Washingtonian and a graduate of Eastern High School and Wilson Teacher's College (predecessor to the University of the District of Columbia). She received her master's degree in elementary education from George Washington University in 1946. She was a member of Saint John Neumann's Catholic Church in Reston, Virginia. Her husband of 57 years, James E. Maloney died in 2003. Survivors include four children, Katherine Valltos and Dr. Joseph (Gail) Maloney of Oak Hill, Virginia; James (Lynne) Maloney of Springfield, Virginia; and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Komaroff of Vienna, Virginia; a sister, Dr. Rita Cameron of Fort Washington, Maryland; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Maloney's caregivers in the final years of her life. The love and devotion of Trudy LaGuardia, Pat Thomas, and her live-in-caregiver Ciony Corpus will never be forgotten. There will be a final interment service at Resurrection Cemetery in Maryland. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, DC.There will be a final interment service at Resurrection Cemetery in Maryland. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, DC.

MALONEY MARY G. MAHONEY Washington, DC Educator Mary Giovannetti Maloney, a Washington educator who retired in 1985 as principal of Anne Beers School for elementary children died May 9, 2020, at her home in Oak Hill, Virginia. Mrs. Maloney joined the District of Columbia school system in 1944 as a teacher at Pierce Elementary School and later at Davis Elementary School. As a young classroom teacher in the 1940s and 1950s, Mrs. Maloney expanded the horizons of her students by actively engaging them in the world around them. Her innovative hands-on learning experiences gained her notoriety from the local NBC-TV station when her sixth-grade class built and furnished a model replica of the White House as part of a history lesson. In 1957, she became a supervisor of elementary education for the DC Public School System where she instilled in teachers the importance of igniting the imaginations of children with the goal of making District students life-time learners and contributors. In 1965, Mrs. Maloney became the principal of Anne Beers School where she brought the highest level of dedication and commitment to putting education at the center for students, parents, and the entire Anne Beers community. For two decades Mrs. Maloney brought a strong stable force to the Anne Beers community -- challenging students to make their world a better place. In the 1970s, when President Jimmy Carter asked students across the country to become good stewards of our Nation's natural resources, Mrs. Maloney with students, teachers and parents led a beautification effort to enhance the grounds of Anne Beers School. Her efforts continued in the 1980s where Mrs. Maloney was instrumental in building support throughout the DC community for a science center which composed an entire wing of Anne Beers School. The Center served as a demonstration project in the D.C. Public School System where the goal was to enhance students' curiosity in their world and develop their scientific interest and abilities. In 1986 shortly after Mrs. Maloney's retirement the Center was applauded by the U.S. Department of Education for its objective in enhancing scientific thinking and discovery. Mrs. Maloney was a proud native Washingtonian and a graduate of Eastern High School and Wilson Teacher's College (predecessor to the University of the District of Columbia). She received her master's degree in elementary education from George Washington University in 1946. She was a member of Saint John Neumann's Catholic Church in Reston, Virginia. Her husband of 57 years, James E. Maloney died in 2003. Survivors include four children, Katherine Valltos and Dr. Joseph (Gail) Maloney of Oak Hill, Virginia; James (Lynne) Maloney of Springfield, Virginia; and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Komaroff of Vienna, Virginia; a sister, Dr. Rita Cameron of Fort Washington, Maryland; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Maloney's caregivers in the final years of her life. The love and devotion of Trudy LaGuardia, Pat Thomas, and her live-in-caregiver Ciony Corpus will never be forgotten. There will be a final interment service at Resurrection Cemetery in Maryland. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, DC.There will be a final interment service at Resurrection Cemetery in Maryland. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, DC. Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close