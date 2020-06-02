MARY SPISHAK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise Spishak (nee Baker)  
Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Upper Darby, PA, daughter to the late John and Johanna Baker. Mary Lou met her husband, Paul, of 51 years on a blind date and raised four children. A devout Catholic and member of St. Mark Parish in Vienna, VA, Mary Lou's kindness, selflessness, and humor defined her actions. Her love was felt through her homemade cards, whose recipients marveled at the thought, time and detail spent on each one. In addition to her careers in education and business, Mary Lou volunteered countless hours, ranging from teaching English as a second language to supporting women's shelters and helping the homeless. She will be missed by her husband (Paul Spishak), siblings (JoMarie Stork and John Baker), children and children-in-law (Steven Spishak, Kristan Cybriwsky, Tanya Spishak, Jessica Allister, Sabrina Spishak Kemp, Jason Kemp, Cindy Spishak, and Dethrell Garcia), and grandchildren (Kollar, Mila, Charlene and Marlowe) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.  Funeral services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved