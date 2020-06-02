Mary Louise Spishak (nee Baker)
Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Upper Darby, PA, daughter to the late John and Johanna Baker. Mary Lou met her husband, Paul, of 51 years on a blind date and raised four children. A devout Catholic and member of St. Mark Parish in Vienna, VA, Mary Lou's kindness, selflessness, and humor defined her actions. Her love was felt through her homemade cards, whose recipients marveled at the thought, time and detail spent on each one. In addition to her careers in education and business, Mary Lou volunteered countless hours, ranging from teaching English as a second language to supporting women's shelters and helping the homeless. She will be missed by her husband (Paul Spishak), siblings (JoMarie Stork and John Baker), children and children-in-law (Steven Spishak, Kristan Cybriwsky, Tanya Spishak, Jessica Allister, Sabrina Spishak Kemp, Jason Kemp, Cindy Spishak, and Dethrell Garcia), and grandchildren (Kollar, Mila, Charlene and Marlowe) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA or your favorite charity.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.