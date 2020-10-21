1/
MARY THOMPSON
Mary Lillia Reaney Thompson  October 16, 2020 - October 27, 1922  
Of Brick, NJ. She attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Daniel Thompson of Oakton, VA; and parents, Arthur Frinsham Reaney and Mary Lillia (Maysie) Dent, Mary is survived by her children, Charles Daniel Thompson II, Wheaton, MD, Sandra Thompson Gassner (John), Manasquan, NJ, Timothy Lesley Thompson (Amy), Cookeville, TN; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the compassionate staff of JSSA Hospice, Rockville, MD. A private funeral service will be held on October 24 at All Saints Episcopal Church, Oakley, MD. Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
