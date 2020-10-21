MARY THOMPSON



Mary Lillia Reaney Thompson October 16, 2020 - October 27, 1922

Of Brick, NJ. She attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Daniel Thompson of Oakton, VA; and parents, Arthur Frinsham Reaney and Mary Lillia (Maysie) Dent, Mary is survived by her children, Charles Daniel Thompson II, Wheaton, MD, Sandra Thompson Gassner (John), Manasquan, NJ, Timothy Lesley Thompson (Amy), Cookeville, TN; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the compassionate staff of JSSA Hospice, Rockville, MD. A private funeral service will be held on October 24 at All Saints Episcopal Church, Oakley, MD. Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store