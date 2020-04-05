

Maureen Renee O'Connor



Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor, died on March 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer in Potomac, MD. Maureen is preceded in death by her mother Dena Mendelson of Atlanta, GA and survived by her husband Tom of 30 years and brother Jerry Fisher of Walnut Creek, CA. Maureen was raised in Atlanta but came to Silver Spring, MD with her mother and brother as a young teen. At 22, Maureen moved to New York City and worked for Metromedia Television, later returning to Washington to work at Channel 5 in news production.

Maureen would then go on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from American University and later a Masters in Social Work from the University of Maryland.