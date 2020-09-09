1/1
MAXINE TOWNSEND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAXINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MAXINE OLIVER TOWNSEND  (Age 80)  
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed September 3, 2020. Born in Mebane, NC to Margaret McCullum and Ernest Compton, she was raised in Ossining, NY. A graduate of Ossining High School, Maxine received a BA from Howard University and an MBA from the University of the District of Columbia. She served as District deputy budget director and budget director for the Department of Human Services. Her parents and one brother, James D. Oliver, preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish sons, Todd Tolson, of Silver Spring, MD and Tracey Tolson, of New York, NY; a daughter, Sabrina Kuhn (Toussel) of Dallas, TX; grandsons, Jamel Tolson and Isaiah Townsend; and a host of family and friends. Friends may visit with the family on September 13, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012. A private service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, with livestreaming on the funeral homes website, followed by interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home.   www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved