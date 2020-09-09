MAXINE TOWNSEND

MAXINE OLIVER TOWNSEND (Age 80)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed September 3, 2020. Born in Mebane, NC to Margaret McCullum and Ernest Compton, she was raised in Ossining, NY. A graduate of Ossining High School, Maxine received a BA from Howard University and an MBA from the University of the District of Columbia. She served as District deputy budget director and budget director for the Department of Human Services. Her parents and one brother, James D. Oliver, preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish sons, Todd Tolson, of Silver Spring, MD and Tracey Tolson, of New York, NY; a daughter, Sabrina Kuhn (Toussel) of Dallas, TX; grandsons, Jamel Tolson and Isaiah Townsend; and a host of family and friends. Friends may visit with the family on September 13, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012. A private service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, with livestreaming on the funeral homes website, followed by interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home. www.mcguire-services.com