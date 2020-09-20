1/1
MELVIN CALHOUN
Melvin Calhoun  
Born on February 17, 1924 in Talladega, Alabama. The oldest surviving son of 13 children of Mell K. Calhoun and the former Eliza Cole. He was preceded in death by Olivia, his wife of 44 years and Wayne, his second born child. Melvin departed his earthly abode on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the blessed age of 96.He is survived by three children: Melvin Keith Calhoun (Linda-deceased), Rev. Johnny R. Calhoun (Rev. Patricia), and Kaia Dolores Calhoun. Four siblings, six grand-children, six great-grandchildren, 13 nephews and nieces, and a host of cousins, extended family members, and friends.The Home Going celebration will take place Thursday, September 24, 2020. Wake 11:30 a.m. and funeral service at 12 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 5301 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20011. Expressions of Condolences may be sent to: 814 Falcon Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
