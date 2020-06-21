MICHAEL CRONIN

CRONIN Michael Paul Cronin (Age 79) Died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer for over 14 months. He was born March 1, 1941 in Boston, MA. to parents Hugh Smyth Cronin and Mary Dorothy (Lane) Cronin. In 1959, Michael graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburgh, PA. before attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Upon his graduation in 1963, Michael underwent flight training and served as a Naval Aviator in Vietnam aboard the USS Midway and the USS Coral Sea, completing over 200 carrier landings between 1965 and 1967 as a member of the VA-23 "Black Nights" squadron. On Friday, January 13, 1967, his A-4 aircraft was shot down over North Vietnam. After spending 2,243 days as a Prisoner of War, Michael was released on March 4, 1973 during Operation Homecoming. Once home, Michael continued to serve on active duty until 1976. He retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves as a Captain in 1992, having been awarded two Silver Stars, the Legion of Meritwith Combat "V,"the Distinguished Fly ing Cross, four Bronze Stars with Combat "V," two Purple Hearts, 15 Air Medals, and three Navy Commendation Medals with Combat "V" throughout his military career. In 1976, Michael began his career as an American Airlines pilot, where he eventually met his future wife, a flight attendant. While flying full-time, Michael enrolled in Georgetown Law School and received his Juris Doctor in 1994. Michael utilized his degree by working as a lobbyist in Washington, DC for the Allied Pilots Association, and later as President and founder of the Coalition of Arline Pilots Associations. On the home front, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors and abroad. He excitedly coached his children's soccer teams, bicycled along local trails, and fed deer families in the backyard at dusk. During the summer months, Michael relished in the quiet of Cape Cod, finding treasures along the shore and sailing in the waters off Truro, MA. Michael and his wife were avid travelers and visited over 45 countries together. Mike was a past president of the Potomac Kiwanis Club, participant of the local Izaak Walton League of America and a member of Potomac Presbyterian Church. Michael was married to the late Alice Bouic of Rockville, MD from 1965 to 1978. In 1988, he married Jacqueline Sue Lint of Niles, MI., and the family resided in North Potomac, MD. Michael is survived by his wife, Jacqueline and his three children, Kevin, Jennifer, and Colleen (Matthew Murphy), his granddaughter, Emma, and three siblings, Maureen Tator (Ken), Sheila, and Hugh (Carol). Michael always knew there was more to learn and encouraged his children to read extensively. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Truro Public Library, P.O. Box 357, North Truro, MA 02652. (508) 487-1125. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.